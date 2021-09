ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An emergency burn ban is now in effect for the residents of Archer County.

The ban was issued on Monday after several fires broke out this month due to the dry weather and lack of recent precipitation.

The Archer County Sheriff’s Office left a reminder on its Facebook page telling everyone not to burn any trash pits or barrels because fires can get out of hand quickly.

The ban will remain in place until September 27.