Archer County Courthouse moves to appointment

ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Because of the state and area spike in positive COVID cases, offices in the Archer County Courthouse will be open by appointment only effective Monday, July 6 until further notice.

County Judge Randy Jackson said appointments will be needed for any business in the courthouse and annex offices.

Each office asks you to use hand sanitizer before entering and to wear masks.

Early voting in the annex will continue as normal so no appointments are necessary, and no appointments are necessary for the Sheriff’s Office.

Court hearings and trials have already been postponed.

If you have questions or do not have the number of the office where you need to make an appointment, Jackson said you can call their office, at 574-4811.