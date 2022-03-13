ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A grass fire that started in Archer County near the Young County line grew to be an estimated 560 acres big.

UPDATE: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 5:45 p.m.

According to a fire official on scene, two private bull dozers, the Texas A&M Forestry Service, Archer City, Windthorst, Scotland, Lakeside City, Bowman, Lake Kickapoo, Loving, Olney and more had fire engines assisting with the grass fire.

The fire has been fully contained, and remaining crews are mopping up the area to prevent reignition.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the final size of the fire was 566 acres.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 4:50 p.m.

Fire and Volunteer Fire Departments from Archer, Windthorst, Bowman, Lakeside and more are assisting with a large grass fire between Olney and Archer.

The Texas A&M Forest Service was called to assist this afternoon, and, as of 5:09 p.m., they said the fire is 80% contained.

The fire can be seen from Highway 79, but it is not believed to be near any structures at this time.

Aviation resources are making beneficial water drops on the fire. Dozers are making good progress building a containment line.

Texas A&M said forward progression has slowed but has not been stopped.