ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — One county in Texoma has issued an emergency burn ban ahead of the Fourth of July holiday

According to Archer County Judge Randy Jackson, the emergency burn ban was voted on June 30 and was to go into effect immediately.

The burn ban includes the use of combustible materials outdoors. Those materials include, but are not limited to fireworks, burning of trash and brush, campfires and materials that could result in a fire, the release said.

However, according to a Facebook post from the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department fireworks are permitted with the exception of missiles or fins.

Outdoor cigarette and cigar smoking is also banned unless the ashes are put into an appropriate container known to extinguish combustion.

Residents are able to use grills in appropriate areas and some outdoor welding can take place as long as the criteria below are met

The burn ban is effective for seven days but is expected to be extended according to Judge Jackson.

