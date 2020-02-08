Archer County News could soon print final edition of century-long history

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been just over a month since Archer County News turned the page to a new owner and it’s now back on the market after the current owner expressed he’s not able to produce the newspaper he wants.

Gregg Miller found out the newspaper could be no more, the same way most others did through a note on the door.

“I know a lot of the local newspapers are going away just because of the advent of the digital age but it’s still nice to get a paper and read it,” Miller said.

The current owner who took over on Jan. 3, 2020, posted the note that states:

“I’ve had a nervous breakdown (or something like that), brought on by exhaustion, fear, and criticism. I’m too old to work 80-100 hours every week, which is how long it takes to produce a newspaper of the quality I wanted to produce (and the only kind I’m capable of producing). few people here seem to want the sort of paper I wanted to produce anyway. I made a mistake. I have to make a change. I can no longer publish this newspaper. I’m sorry.” Blake Gumphrect

He went on in the note to state those interested in buying, please get in touch, even going so far as to ask for help from locals.

“With the paper going out of business, I’ve spoken with the owner and he asked me to see if I could find a buyer for the paper and the building,” Miller said. “If that doesn’t pan out, hopefully, we can at least sell the building and get another business at least here in town.”

Miller has an appreciation for the newspaper that has served Archer County for more than 100 years, hoping someone will jump in and purchase it.

If someone doesn’t buy it, Miller said he believes people will react in a couple of ways.

“Disappointment and shock are the first two words that come to mind just because without having a local paper, you lose that source of information, disappointment over the long term because it’s been around for so long,” Miller said.

It’s another edition in the paper’s history, with hopes it’s not the last.

Former owner Jerry Phillips said he is a part of the active search for someone to take Gumphrect’s place and that it could even be as early as next week that they know if the paper is switching hands again.