ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A single-vehicle rollover in Archer County Tuesday afternoon sent one person to the hospital.

The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 25, about three miles east of Archer City.

The victim was flown to the hospital with unknown injuries.

It’s still unknown what led to the wreck.

