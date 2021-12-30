Archer County under new burn ban until April 1

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Because of worsening dry conditions and fire risks, Archer County commissioners met Thursday morning to extend the burn ban into the new year.

The new burn ban will be in effect until April 1 unless terminated by the judge or Commissioner’s Court.

The previous burn ban was put in place December 15.

The ban does not prohibit fires for firefighter training, for planting or harvesting agricultural crops, or burns conducted by a prescribed burn manager.

It also does not ban outdoor cooking and burning household trash in a screened cover.