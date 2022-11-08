ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters in Archer County decided who would fill a vacancy serving as the Constable for Precinct 2 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Republican candidate and previous Constable for Precinct 2 Donald Stevens has been elected to return to the role by registered voters in Archer County, defeating his opponent, write-in candidate Nickolas Hughes.

The position of Precinct 2 Constable in Archer County, which was held by Stevens, was vacated in June 8, 2022, after a ruling from the 97th District Court that followed a complaint filed against Stevens in regard to his Peace Officer’s License.

Despite being removed from office, Stevens was placed back on the ballot for the position he was ousted from earlier in 2022.

