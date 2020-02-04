Architect agreement for MPEC convention hotel up for a vote

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls city council could make a big push toward what it hopes will be another huge step toward revitalizing downtown Tuesday morning.

The city council will decide on an architect for the new MPEC convention center and hotel project, which has been in the works for some time.

City leaders will consider an architect agreement with Gerri A. Kielhofner, AIA – Architect, who is doing business as gak Architect. The agreement is to prepare a building permit/construction documents for a 35,930 square foot convention/banquet facility located adjacent to the MPEC. Kielhofner is based out of Missouri.

If the council accepts the contact, gak Architect will design the hotel and the conference/banquet facility. The city believes this will ensure cohesion between the two joining facilities. The projects will also run simultaneously.

The project will cost roughly $60 million dollars, 12 million of which will go toward the convention center, which will be owned and paid for by the city. O’Reilly Hospitality Management is paying for the hotel portion.

Project Timeline to date:

October 30, 2019 – 4B Board votes to authorize Chair to sign a three-way Master Development Agreement (MDA) between O’Reilly Hospitality, 4B, and City outlining the framework of a proposed 200-room Delta by Marriot hotel and associated conference center adjacent to the existing MPEC facilities.

November 19, 2019 – City Council authorizes City Manager to sign MDA.

December 10, 2019 – 4B Board considers and approves a $456,477 budget amendment facilitating the preconstruction costs of the proposed City/4B-owned conference center portion of the project.

December 17, 2019 – City Council approved 4B budget amendment for conference center preconstruction costs $456,477.



