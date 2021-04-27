Architects asking for teachers input on design blueprints for new high schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Architects behind the two new Wichita Falls High Schools are touting teacher input as one of the many factors taken into consideration when designing blueprints for the new campuses.

Architects say blueprints for the state-of-the-art high schools that will one day stand where Kell meets Seymour Highway and the other off Henry’s Grace Freeway have been tweaked

That’s after meeting with teachers who say that toilet placement, of all things, was a top priority.

You might think that the placement of student restrooms were what the teachers were referring to but actually, it was the location of faculty restrooms that were mentioned most often.

BYSP Architects senior vice president says incorporating teacher requests was important that whether it was bathrooms or storage, it all came down to space.

“More space for storage. More space for education. More space monitors and technology. So, we wanted to give them the tools that we needed that if we give them the space that will allow them to have more devices. More oppportunity to educate the kids in maybe a different manner that had been done in the past.,” David Potter, BYSP Architects said.

“We’re in the phase of design which is called construction documents and its the last phase that we do before we put the project out to bid so it’s putting together what people refer to as blueprints, that’s the phase that we’re in now so we’re working on those final details, how the outlets are wired together, how the walls are put together, that part of the design,” Tom Lueck, Huckabee Architects CEO said.

Many of the faculty restrooms in the existing buildings are tucked away from the main student hallways, lengthing the time teachers are away from students when taking a quick restroom break. .

Space is important to them– whether it’s space to teach or space to store equipment in the classroom.

Both Huckabee and BYSP Architects say they have included all of these in blueprints for these future schools.