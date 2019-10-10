Arconic celebrates 40th anniversary

One of the number one local employers in Texoma is commemorating a major milestone on Thursday.

Arconic, that employs about 1,200 Texomans, celebrates 40 years of innovation in the aerospace industry in that location next to Vitro.

The company plays a vital role in this industry, so much so that many of the planes folks board today have Arconic parts.

Thursday the employees, including 19 who have been there since the first year, gathered to reflect on all they accomplished and visualize where they’re heading.

“The thing that makes it really special about these 40 years is the synergy that we have with this community,” Arconic general manager Steve Sage said. “We’ve invested $1.4 million in nonprofit organizations over the last seven years and we feel really good about that opportunity,”

Arconic was first known as Howmet and then Alcoa.

Sage also said in the near future Arconic will be split into two companies, Howmet and Arconic.