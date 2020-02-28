Are active shooter drills doing more harm than good?

Texas law requires schools to have active shooter drills at least once each semester, but some wonder if this is doing more harm than good.

City View HS principal discusses growing concerns, preparations

CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas law requires schools to have active shooter drills at least once each semester, but some wonder if this is doing more harm than good, and while the City View High School principal said he is not a psychologist, he said he believes the sooner people talk about the possibility of a bad situation the better-prepared people can be.

The two largest teachers’ unions, The American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association, expressed concern regarding how active shooting drills can harm students’ mental health.

Boswell said if a student becomes traumatized by these lockdown drills as they are called, they have protocols in place.

“If they get stressed out we’re going to try to work with them individually and just walk them through a scenario, so they become more comfortable with it,” Boswell said.

Boswell said he doesn’t believe anyone can be 100% prepared in such a situation however the conversation with staff about what they would do in that event begins in the summer and students once classes are in session.

“We start off early in the school year and we have the teachers talk to them about where they are going to go in their particular class, what the teacher’s role is, what the students’ role is,” Boswell said.

As a warning to outsiders, there is a sign on the door of some schools like City View, which states staff may be armed and they will do whatever is necessary to protect their students.