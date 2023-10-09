WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the third time this year, something strange has been spotted floating overhead by citizens of Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas, leading to concern among many members of the Texoma community.

Several residents of Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas have contacted the KFDX/KJTL newsroom during the morning and afternoon of Monday, October 9, 2023, expressing concerns that a spy balloon is overhead in Texoma.

Many community members have been on edge for several months after two separate incidents in which strange objects were spotted in the Texoma sky, once in the afternoon of May 25, 2023, and again on the evening of July 24, 2023.

According to KFDX Morning Meteorologist Brian James, there are balloons in the sky over Texoma; however, there’s a perfectly valid explanation as to why they’re there.

“No, not aliens. No, not spy balloons,” James said. “This is an actual legitimate balloon race going on.”

The Gordon Bennett Balloon Race is one of many events that take place during the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The balloons participating in the race were launched at 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 7, 2023, and will be flying across the country for two to four days. The balloon that travels the furthest distance before landing is declared the winner.

James said the balloons, which are racing from the starting point of Albuquerque to the East Coast of the United States, will be passing over Texoma and North Texas on Monday, October 9, in the morning and early afternoon hours.

James said despite concerns that may arise from seeing what appears to be a spy balloon in the Texoma sky, there indeed is no reason for alarm.

“We had the whole Chinese spy balloon thing that happened,” James said. “People are still on edge. They see balloons in the sky; they kind of start to freak out a little bit now, but this is an actual, legitimate balloon race.”

Texoma citizens who are interested in following the Gordon Bennett 2023 Balloon Race can follow the progress of the ballons live via a tracker on their website.