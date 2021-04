Area churches plan Easter egg hunts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, area churches are still going forward with Easter services and egg hunts for children to enjoy.

Here are a few events happening Saturday and Sunday:

SATURDAY, APRIL 3:

Fort Richardson Annual Easter Egg Hunt – 2 p.m at 228 Park Road 61 in Jacksboro Egg hunt in the Historic Parade Field – Children aged 0-12 are welcome to join – Park entry fees are waived for the event

Easter Egg Trunk Hunt – 2-5 p.m. at 1460 W. Main St. in Duncan, OK

Glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt – 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Verna Cook Park in Lawton, OK Free egg hunt – Children aged 2-11 welcome – Prizes, raffles, games and pictures with the Easter bunny

SUNDAY, APRIL 4:

Easter Egg Hunt – after church service at 3601 Taft Blvd, First Presbyterian Church of Wichita Falls

Easter at Heritage Church – 10 a.m. at 2216 Southwest Pkwy, Heritage Church, Wichita Falls Easter egg hunt for children following the service

Easter 2021 at Mercy Church – 11 a.m. at 3101 McNiel Ave, Mercy Church, Wichita Falls Egg hunt for children during Kids’ Church service

Easter at ORLC – 7 a.m. at 4605 Cypress Ave, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wichita Falls 7 a.m. Sunrise Worship 8 a.m. Easter Breakfast 9:15 a.m. Sunday School/Bible Class 10:30 a.m. Easter Celebration Worship Service followed by Easter Egg Hunt for kids

Easter Service – 10:30 a.m. at 106 E. Reed St., Petrolia United Methodist Church, Petrolia Easter egg hunt for children following the service