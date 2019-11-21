Area veteran gifted new, mortgage-free home

WALTERS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) Army National Guard Veteran, Drew Wiley, and his family have been waiting for Wednesday morning to come for quite some time. It’s the day they get to walk into their new home in Walters, Oklahoma.

“[I’m] just blown away by the house,” Wiley said. “Just how nice the house is and how big it is, and knowing that we’re always going to have a place to live now not going to have to worry about it.”

Wiley and his family received a mortgage-free home all thanks to “Operation Homefront.”

“Drew entered into the program, it’ll take him on average about two years to complete,” said COO of Operation Homefront, Robert Thomas. “He’s agreed to increase saving, reduce debt, achieve a personal goal whether it be employment or educational goal.”

Wiley will also meet with a financial counselor monthly to make sure he stays on track and meet with a caseworker from Operation Homefront two to three times a year.

The house is provided by JP Morgan Chase and Home Depot, something that Wiley said will help tremendously and give him a chance to save for medical bills and other expenses.

“Even now I do have a lot of medical problems,” Wiley said. “Just earlier this year I was in the hospital for almost a month. I kind of worried about being able to work, being able to provide for my family. That’s one reason why this house is really a blessing.”

Click here if you would like to apply for Operation Homefront.