Area VFDs concerned after fundraising events halt during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFD KJTL) — With warmer weather and dry days ahead having fire prevention available is necessary.

When it comes to rural areas, volunteer firefighters rely on events for fundraising.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, though, many events have had to be canceled, so now volunteers are having to come up with different ways to raise the funds needed.

“We had to change our way of thinking about how we do things cause of social distancing. At first, it was kind of rough but we pulled our heads together and manage to get some things done and still staying within compliance,” VFD Lake Arrowhead Chief Mike Hall said.

The Wichita County Mounted Patrol will be hosting a rodeo beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and run through Saturday. Some funds from that will go to local volunteer departments.