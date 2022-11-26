WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend when he refused to give her drugs.

According to the police report, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, police were sent to an address on Monroe Street for a disturbance. The victim said his girlfriend, Amanda Schafer, was “going crazy” and destroying things because he would not give her drugs.

He said he put Schafer in a “bear hug” when she tried to slap him, but, she was still able to slap and punch him. The officer saw red marks on the victim’s face from the assault.

Schafer said she assaulted the victim because he was choking her. The officer did not find any marks on her neck. The victim said he felt pain when he was struck and wanted to press charges. Schafer was arrested and charged with Assault-Family Violence.

Schafer was arrested in September after a daycare worker found meth paraphernalia in her 3-year-old son’s bag. Both she and her son tested positive for meth. She was charged with Child Endangerment.