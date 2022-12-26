WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is facing multiple charges after police said an argument with his pregnant girlfriend over gifts on Christmas Day turned violent.

Jarin Cedric Simpson was arrested on December 25, 2022, and charged with assault of a pregnant person and failure to identify as a fugitive.

Records indicate Simpson had multiple outstanding municipal violations as well as an assault family violence charge out of Fort Bend County.

According to the arrest affidavit, police responded to The Edge Apartments in the 4700 block of Taft Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. on Christmas Day in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the victim, who they said was crying and walking frantically back and forth, and wasn’t making much sense. They said they observed several marks on the right side of her face, by her cheek and forehead.

According to authorities, when the victim calmed down, she told officers her live-in boyfriend, later identified as Simpson, had struck her in the face multiple times with closed and open hands, and that he’d kicked her.

The victim told police Simpson had struck her after an argument regarding Christmas gifts.

Simpson originally denied that he’d assaulted the victim, but later stated, “Well I’ll just say she hit me too, so does she go to jail?”

According to police, the victim is 8 months pregnant.

According to the arrest affidavit, Simpson originally told police his name was “Eric Copper”, but gave his real name after he was taken into custody.

Simpson remains jailed on bonds totaling $15,000, with a condition that he must be held for 24 hours after his bond is posted.

According to the affidavit, the total for the three municipal warrants out of Wichita County is $1,007.