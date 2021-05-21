Argument over elderly dog leads to man’s arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police charged a Wichita Falls man for interfering with their investigation into an argument about a blind, elderly dog on Thursday, May 20.

Joshua Duran was charged with Interfering with Public Duties of a Police Officer. Officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of 8th Street Thursday evening to investigate a disturbance.

Police said Duran and his girlfriend were arguing about what to do with her blind, elderly dog that had bitten Duran on a finger and made him angry.

According to officers, Duran appeared to be very intoxicated and was screaming continuously at them and at his girlfriend. They said they told him to quit yelling numerous times, but he refused to stop or move away so they could hear the responses of the girlfriend.

Finally, officers took Duran into custody for interfering with their duty. Duran posted a $500 bond and was released Friday, May 21.