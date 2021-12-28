Argument over gender reveal invitations leads to assualt charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A couple’s argument over their gender reveal party plans leads to the arrest of the father-to-be for assault.

Ujamaa Ballard, 25, was charged with assault of a pregnant person on Monday.

Ujamaa Ballard Wichita County Jail booking photo

After interviews with Ballard, the victim and relatives, police learned the victim was four months pregnant and had been taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

They said the couple had been discussing plans and invitations for their gender reveal when they began arguing, and the victim asked to be taken to her mother’s house.

On the way, the pregnant victim said Ballard pushed her head into the car window, grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head into the center console.

After returning to their home on Giddings, she said Ballard started throwing her belongings outside and pushing on her face.

The victim said she couldn’t find her phone so ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help, and Ballard ran after her and began to punch her with his fist, slammed her head into a door until she felt like she was about to pass out.

She said he tried to kick her but she grabbed a chair and blocked the kick. She said when Ballard realized neighbors were witnessing the assault, he ran back to the house and called her sister to come get the victim’s property.

When the sister arrived, the victim asked her to take her to the hospital, and she said Ballard became confrontational with her sister, and the sister’s boyfriend intervened.

Police said Ballard’s version of the confrontation was that the woman threw a water bottle at him during the gender reveal argument and he pushed her out the door by her head and denied assaulting her.

But police said the victim suffered scratches, a lump under her right eye, a knot on the back of her head and reddening on her nose.

Ballard has nine arrests in Wichita County including one for family violence assault and another for escape and evading arrest.

In the escape case in, police say he ran from officers who were looking for a stolen gun suspect.

Officers caught him and placed in the back of the police car and he escaped from the car and as he was running and looking behind at the officers, he ran into another police car and was rearrested.

Police found the stolen gun in his pocket.