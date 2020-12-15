Argument over Scrooge movie leads to assault, evading charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An argument about watching Scrooge on television lead to an assault and a chase when the suspect was later spotted around Call Field Road.

Robert Michael Cooper is charged with assault of a family member and evading arrest.

Cooper is currently being held at the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000.

On Monday night, December 14, police were sent to an apartment on Faith Road.

According to police, the resident said her son, Robert Cooper, had assaulted her husband and fled toward Sikes Senter Mall.

Police said the reporting party also told them Cooper may be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

After an unsuccessful search, police said they returned to the home to question the victim, who told them Cooper had come home intoxicated and became angry about the Scrooge movie on TV.

According to authorities, the victim said he retreated to his bedroom and got on the floor to do stretching exercises when Cooper came in the room and continued arguing about Scrooge, then began to destroy the bathroom door.

Police said the victim told them when he asked Cooper to stop, Cooper got over him and began hitting him in the face with his fists.

The victim told police the assault ended when his wife began to call 911 and Cooper ran out.

Police said they were called again about two hours later after the victim said Cooper came back and kicked down the door to get back in, and they both fled in a car.

Police said Cooper was seen along Faith Road and even ran in front of a police car.

According to authorities, the chase continued until an officer tacked Cooper south of the Underground Tattoo shop.

Police said Cooper has previous convictions for family assault and evading arrest, making this a felony evading charge.