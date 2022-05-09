WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New details emerge in the early morning assault that involved a stabbing and another man getting hit on the head with a one by four piece of wood.

A call came in at 6:53 a.m. Monday morning when the reporting party said they saw the suspect running through the alleyway located near the 400 block of North Lamar Street.

Charles Vinson Wichita County mugshot from 2018

When officers located Charles Devaughn Vinson, 29, in the alleyway, officers noticed he was he was bleeding from the back of the head. Officers then called an ambulance to take him to United Regional.

Officers then went back to the scene where the spoke with another man, who is Vinson’s uncle, who was also involved in the incident.

The uncle said he was homeless and that his sister lives in the house and lets him keep his clothing in the shed outdoors.

He said he came back to get his clothing from the shed to go to work and that is when Vinson accused him of stealing his underwear.

They began fighting in the shed and continued fighting in the yard when Vinson grabbed the one by four and began hitting his uncle over the head. That is when the uncle remembered he had a knife and went to retrieve it before using it on his nephew.

Both were taken to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries.

Vinson was arrested on prior warrants out for his arrest. More charges are pending for both suspects.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more information becomes available.