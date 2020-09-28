Arizona man in critical condition after car drives off roadway, hits tree in Haskell Co.

HASKELL (KFDX/KJTL)— An Arizona man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after his car lost control, drove off the roadway, and struck a tree in Haskell County early Monday morning.

Authorities said the driver of a 2003 Mercury Sable, Jonathan Scafer, 19, of Fort Smith, Arizona was eastbound on State Hwy 31 at County Road when his car lost control, drove off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree.

Scafer was flown by air evac to St. Johns Hospital in Tulsa in critical condition with head, trunk, arms, and leg, injuries.

Investigators said seatbelts were in use.

This incident is under investigation, stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.