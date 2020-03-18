Arlington resident dies from COVID-19 (coronavirus), first in North Texas

TARRANT CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Health officials in Tarrant County confirmed Tuesday that a senior adult who tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

The person was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington.

Officials said the adult died on Sunday, March 15.

TCPH officials said they are releasing information about the person’s residence because the facility provides housing to retired persons and senior citizens who are most vulnerable to coronavirus.

The county health department will now work with the retirement center to assess the other residents and staff.

Health officials are currently investigating the possible source of the infection and determining who the patient may have come into contact with while he was ill.

“On behalf of Tarrant County Public Health, I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family of this person,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

This is the second death in the state of Texas related to coronavirus.

