WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Armadillo that came into care from Kemp Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release is doing great.

Kemp Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release said his large wound from being-hit-by-a-car is healing nicely with daily hydrotherapy treatments.

The armadillo had to be tube-fed when he first arrived because he wouldn’t eat.

Now he eats on his own and loves super worms during his spa treatments. #spoiledarmadillo