‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect identified in alleyway shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant on July 8, 2021 for 32-year-old James Dean Hawkins of Wichita Falls for the offense of Aggravated Assault. Hawkins is considered armed and dangerous.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to a shots fired call on Sunday, June 27, at around 12:19 a.m. on Stratford Avenue.

Sgt. Eipper said when officers arrived, they said they discovered a victim with multiple gunshot wounds near the eastern alley of the 600 block of Stratford Avenue.

WFPD officers provided medical attention to the victim, later identified as Emilio Flores, 43, until the Wichita Falls Fire Department and AMR arrived on the scene.

Flores was transported to United Regional where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time for the aggravated assault.

Please contact the WFPD at 940-720-5000 or the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 if you have any information on Hawkins’ location.