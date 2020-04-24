Armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Avenue K overnight

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Wichita falls police are searching for a man who police said pointed a gun at a gas station clerk.



Around 4:40 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Avenue K and Grant Street.



Officers on the scene said a white male walked in, pointed a gun at the clerk and then walked off.

Authorities haven’t said whether the alleged robber got away with cash or items from the store, but officers say they are still looking for the man.



