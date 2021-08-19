Armed robbery suspect gets additional burglary charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man arrested a week ago after a car and foot chase, now has been charged with the same crime as the suspect police say was also in the chase.

22-year-old Javier Castro was being pursued for a warrant of aggravated robbery of Sam’s Dollar Saver on Holliday. Now he is also charged with a home invasion robbery on Bell Street the week before, according to the affidavit.

Wichita County Jail booking

The other suspect police chased down, 21-year-old Remarcus Donnel, was also wanted for the Bell Street robbery.

That now makes three arrests for that case. Lonnie Clark was already in jail on a firearms charge when he was charged for the Bell Street robbery.

The victim was hit in the head with a pistol and robbed by two black males and one white male. The Dollar Saver robbery suspects were described as two black males, but so far Castro is the only person charged in that case.

Police say he is recorded on surveillance pointing a gun at the clerk.