Army veteran, MSU student announces run for WF City Council

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are still five months left until election season but one Wichita Falls man has put his name in the running for a city council seat.

Luis SernaMartinez announced that he will be running for District 2 on the city council.

That seat is currently held by Mayor Pro Tem DeAndra Chenault.

SernaMartinez is an Army veteran and currently a student at MSU Texas.

He has also done work with the Wichita County Democratic Party.

He says he’d like to be a bridge from the council to citizens and help bring change in District 2.

“Because I wanna be that strong voice for people and I want to make sure everyone’s heard. I want to make sure every concern is addressed and I want to do everything I can in my power to address everyone’s concerns so that they don’t feel that they’re overlooked or left out,” SernaMartinez said.

SernaMartinez also says his time in the military persuaded him to serve his community in this capacity.

He is one of the first local candidates on the ballot for 2021.

Election day is Tuesday, November 2nd.