Arraignment set for man charged with aggravated robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with a history of armed robbery convictions is facing a new armed robbery charge.

Devon DeRoss Criss, 27, has an arraignment hearing set for March 6 on a charge of aggravated robbery stemming from an incident at the travel center on Scott Street in December of 2019. Criss was originally arrested and charged aggravated robbery on Jan. 8 and released on a $250,000 bond. However, Criss was arrested again two days later for possession of marijuana and violation of parole.

Police said a friend of Criss told them he was getting off a Greyhound bus at the Clarence W. Muehlberger Travel Center in the 300 block of Scott Street on Dec. 19, 2019.

According to authorities, the victim said Criss pointed a gun at him, took his duffle bag, got into a white car and fled the scene.

Police said surveillance cameras recorded the robbery.

Criss has a criminal history dating back to 2011, when he was charged with possession of marijuana and resisting search.

Criss was convicted in 2014 of a string of robberies outside several Walmarts and placed on 10 years probation.

10 days after his sentence, Criss was back in jail on new charges of assault, child endangerment and car theft.

Criss received 12 months in jail for child endangerment. He also had a prior term of probation for a theft charge.