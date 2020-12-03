Arrest affidavits show murder was result of drug deal gone bad

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect who turned himself in Thursday morning for the fatal shooting of Edward Collins was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop and bonded out on a possession of marijuana charge.

Demasia Delgado, 21, is charged with murder in connection with the November 6 shooting at High Point Village apartments off Professional.





On Tuesday, Gang Task Force officers arrested Julian Andrew Byrd, 23, in the 1700 block of 9th Street.

Bonds on both suspects have been set at $1 million.

Records show Delgado was arrested after a traffic stop Tuesday night at Hughes and McGaha.

Officers said Delgado was a passenger and admitted he had marijuana in his possession.

He has had four other marijuana arrests since 2018.

According to arrest affidavits, the fatal shooting of Collins came during an attempted drug purchase.

Witnesses told police Collins came out of a building and walked up to a black four-door car occupied by three men.

They said Collins was arguing with the men, then got in the car as the arguing continued.

Then several gunshots were heard and they saw Collins climbing out a window and running to his apartment, and the black car left.

Police said they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

Collins died about three hours after the shooting during surgery.

Police received anonymous calls and a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Byrd as a suspect, and a caller said Byrd was planning on leaving town.

Police also obtained phone records for Byrd’s phone with setting up the marijuana purchase at High Point Village. They said the records show the phone left Wichita Falls after the shooting.

Police also obtained surveillance video which they said corroborates the witness accounts.