Arrest made in 2008 WF Cold Case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 13 years after a Wichita Falls man was beaten to death, a man has been booked into jail on a murder charge.

On the night of Feb. 21, 2008, officers were sent to the 800 block of Dallas St. about a man lying on a porch. Officers found Hulan Waldon, 47, unconscious on a front porch of a residence with trauma to the head. He passed away the following day.

According to WFPD Det. John Laughlin, after the autopsy revealed the cause of death was blunt force trauma, an investigation determined an argument between Waldon and Terrance Odell Reese, 43, over drugs led to his death.

The affidavit states several witnesses said Waldon was beaten in a vacant lot, brought back in a house, beaten again, and when it appeared he was severely injured, the resident instructed others to carry his body across the street and leave it on a neighbor’s porch.

“Hulan was working for Terrance by selling drugs for him or with him and in February of 2008 Terrance had a confrontation with hulan regarding some missing narcotics,” Laughlin said. “That led to an argument, which led to a physical assault against Hulan by Terrance.”

Police reported finding spent shell casings that matched one of the witness’s gun and a witness said Reese pointed a gun at Hulan demanding his missing drugs.

A warrant for Reese’s arrest for the murder of Hulan was issued in July 2018 but at that time Reese was still in federal custody and Tuesday he was booked into jail for murder.

It is not certain why he was in custody but he has a long criminal history including a 10-year sentence for attempted murder in 1994.

Laughlin said it is great to finally bring closure to the family.

“That’s what we are here for,” Laughlin said. “We are an advocate for the victim and whenever somebody gets away with such a heinous crime, we want the community to know that we are not going to stop, we are not going to give up, we are going to pursue every lead that we can and look under every rock that we can to get the answers that they deserve to have.”

Laughlin said he wants to thank Det. Charles Casillas who originally took on the case and deserves a lot of credit for the arrest.