Arrest made in connection to Wichita Falls woman shot to death in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest has been made in connection to the recent murder of a 22-year-old Wichita Falls woman in Fort Worth.

Authorities with the Fort Worth Police Department have announced that an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of Abigail Saldana, 22, of Wichita Falls.

The name of the suspect has not been released by Fort Worth police at this time.

According to Officer Tracy Carter of the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 183 eastbound at Amon Carter Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26 in reference to a major accident.

Authorities said that upon arrival, FWPD officers located the victim of a shooting inside a vehicle that had left the roadway and came to rest in a grassy median just off Highway 183.

The victim, later identified as Saldana, was pronounced deceased at the scene from gunshot wounds in the arm and back.

Tarrant County medical examiners ruled the death a homicide.

Our newsroom is awaiting more information from the Fort Worth Police Department.

