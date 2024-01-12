KNOX COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest has been made in an alleged murder of a person in Munday who disappeared almost a decade ago.

The Texas Rangers and Knox County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a missing person back in 2021, which led to a house in Munday. Human remains were discovered at the residence on August 2, 2023.

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, Texas Rangers arrested Michael Macias, 35, of Abilene, after they said he confessed to the murder of the unidentified missing person and told them where the body was.

The positive I.D. is pending, but rangers have contacted the missing person’s family. Rangers said they corroborated the suspect’s information with physical and circumstantial evidence.

Last year, our news crew observed multiple law agencies working a scene on Cisco Road in Munday and residents told us officers were seen removing what appeared to be shoes and clothes from a well on the property.

Macias is being held in the Taylor County Detention Center on charges of murder on a $300,000 bond.