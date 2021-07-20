Arrest made in early morning ATM burglary attempt

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is behind bars after a failed attempt to burgle an ATM near Cinemark in Wichita Falls according to WFPD.

On July 20, 2021, at 5:00 a.m., WFPD patrol officers observed a black Ford F-150 truck backed up to an ATM at First Capital Bank located in the 2400 block of Kell East.

Officers began to converge on the area and the vehicle left the scene stopping behind the Cinemark Theater on Judson Circle. According to officials with WFPD, officers chased after the suspects and one suspect was caught on the front side of the theater.

Seth Solomon Ashton Brashears, 23, of Pasadena, TX, was taken into custody Tuesday morning. The investigation revealed that the truck being used had been stolen prior to the attempted theft of the ATM. Brashears was also in possession of about 1.38 grams of crack cocaine, according to Wichita Falls PIO Charlie Eipper.

Brashears was arrested and charged with multiple crimes that include theft of property, evading arrest and detention, and possession of a controlled substance.

Eipper said WFPD detectives are investigating further to determine if Brashears is connected to any of the recent ATM thefts here in the area.

If anyone has any other information about this crime, please contact us or call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.