MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have made an arrest in the first murder case in the small town of Saint Jo in more than 35 years.

Gregory Aaron Bell, 56, of Saint Jo, was booked into the Montague County Jail at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, and charged with murder. He is currently being held on a $750,000 bond.

According to a press release from Casey Hall, 97th Judicial District Attorney, on Monday, November 13, 2023, a Montague County Grand Jury indicted Bell for the August 2022 murder of Tia Hutson. He was arrested by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday afternoon.

As first reported by The Bowie News, Tia Hutson, 50, of Saint Jo, was found seriously injured inside of her home by a neighbor on August 5, 2022, after an alleged beating at the residence.

Authorities said the case began as an aggravated assault but was later turned into a murder case after Hutson died on August 11, 2023, from injuries she received from the alleged beating on August 5, 2023.

Hutson’s death marks the first murder case in Saint Jo since 1986.