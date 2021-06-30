Arrest report: Police officer slips on Cheetos, gets choked by suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed after police say he choked an officer who had slipped and fallen while trying to investigate a possible domestic disturbance in an apartment.

Augustine Trevino is jailed on $52,000 bond on charges of assault of an officer and resisting arrest.

Two officers responded to The Reserves on Maplewood just before midnight Tuesday night.

One officer said he could hear a man yelling and a woman crying inside a third-floor apartment. He knocked on the door and said Trevino opened it and told them they didn’t need to “f be here!” and tried to close the door.

The officer kicked the door open and then tried to grab Trevino’s wrist but said Trevino pulled away.

As one officer aimed his taser at Trevino, the other tried again to grab him but said Trevino once more pulled away, and the officer slipped on some Cheetos on the floor and fell onto his knees. He said Trevino put his right arm under the officer’s neck and began choking him hard enough that the officer began to blackout so he yelled at his partner to tase Trevino.

He said when Trevino heard this, he released him and the officers forced him on the floor and got him in handcuffs.

When they then tried to walk him outside, they said Trevino resisted and then threw himself on a couch and refused to get up.

Officers picked him up from the couch and carried him down to the patrol car.