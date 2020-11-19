Arrest warrant issued for man who failed to show for his plea bargain hearing

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest warrant is issued for a man after he failed to show up to his agreed plea bargain hearing on a charge of assaulting an Electra officer.

Johnny Lee Green Jr., 39, had his hearing set at 9 Thursday morning, Nov. 19, in 89th district court.

He earlier agreed to plead guilty to the assault and to evading arrest, for a six year prison term, with other charges dismissed.

In August of 2019, he was arrested for assault, evading, resisting and failure to register as a sex offender.

An officer said he stopped Green’s car because he knew Green had no valid license.

He had Green step out and asked him for his license and if he had anything illegal in the car, and said Green kept changing the subject, and kept moving away from him, acting as if he was about to run.

The officer asked for a K-9 unit to check the car and said Green kept inching farther away so he told him he was going to detain him. He said that’s when Green grabbed his chest acting like he was having a heart attack.

The officer got one handcuff on him and said Green began assaulting him and pulled him forward, then pushed him backward, ripping the handcuff away and leaving cuts on the officer’s hand that required medical attention.

He said Green ran off with the handcuff on his wrist.

A three-hour search by several agencies failed to locate Green, who was finally arrested about two weeks later.