Arrest warrant issued for Guadalupe Valdez murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department Wednesday obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in the June 30 murder of Guadalupe Valdez.

Mugshot from 2019 of Ramon Rubio

Ramon Rubio, 34, has been identified as a suspect by WFPD detectives thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip they received.

After further investigation, WFPD officials obtained the arrest warrant for Rubio.

Rubio is wanted for murder and the bond on the arrest warrant is $1 million.

WFPD officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Avenue L and Taylor Street around 11:22 p.m. on June 30.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Guadalupe Valdez, 26, deceased on the roadway at the intersection.

Police said it appeared Valdez died as a result of being shot by a firearm.

Rubio has a total of 19 criminal cases filed against him since 2005 on a number of different charges.

In 2014, Rubio was charged with breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and choking her until she was unconscious when she stepped out of the shower.

After she regained consciousness, Rubio made her give him a ride in her car, then punched her in the face and torso and ran off.

Rubio has at least 6 convictions, including assault, stalking, and two for violating gang injunctions.

Rubio has eight felony and misdemeanor cases pending, including 5 more gang injunction violations.

Rubio is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous according to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper.

If you have any information on the location of Rubio, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

Sgt. Eipper said the WFPD is confident this was an isolated incident and the citizens of Wichita Falls are safe.