Arrest warrant issued for teen suspect in October Lawton bar murder

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest warrant is now issued for a 19-year-old suspect in an October shooting death outside a Lawton bar.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Jamar Angel Jackson for first-degree murder.

Jackson is accused of shootingTahiba Willis, 26, in the chest and abdomen in the parking lot of the G-Spot bar.

According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators identified a man through a security video who was with Jackson in the bar the night of the shooting.

Police officers interviewed the man, and he told them he is a friend of Jackson and that Jackson normally carries firearms.

He said the night of the shooting, he was outside the bar near the door and saw Jackson squat down. When Jackson stood up, he had a black handgun and pointed it at a man 10- to 15-feet away in the parking lot and fired three or four shots.

He said he and Jackson then fled on foot, eventually separating.

