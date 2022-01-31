WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of men arrested in a DPS sting targeting human trafficking last September is now at five with the recent booking of a Lawton man.
Daniel Oetinger is charged with soliciting prostitution on September 2. He like the other four charged so far were not jailed at the time because of Covid-19 conditions in the jail.
A DPS special agent conducted an online sting titled “Operation Dear John” at a Wichita Falls hotel
in the south part of the city.
They say Oetinger responded to an ad and agreed to pay $100 for sexual acts and was arrested when he arrived at the hotel.
It is now known how many suspects were charged in all in the operation.