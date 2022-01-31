WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of men arrested in a DPS sting targeting human trafficking last September is now at five with the recent booking of a Lawton man.

Daniel Oetinger jail booking photo

Daniel Oetinger is charged with soliciting prostitution on September 2. He like the other four charged so far were not jailed at the time because of Covid-19 conditions in the jail.

A DPS special agent conducted an online sting titled “Operation Dear John” at a Wichita Falls hotel

in the south part of the city.

They say Oetinger responded to an ad and agreed to pay $100 for sexual acts and was arrested when he arrived at the hotel.

It is now known how many suspects were charged in all in the operation.