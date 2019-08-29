Arrieus Sims charged with second-degree murder for death of Michael Hyde

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton police have charged a suspect with the murder of a man in which witnesses say the cylinder of a revolver with one bullet was spun twice and the second time the trigger was pulled, it fired and struck the victim.

32-year-old Arrieus Sims is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Michael Hyde at a Lawton apartment a week ago.

The affidavit states the shooting was not premeditated but constituted reckless disregard of the life of another. He is also charged for robbery in connection to an alleged armed robbery for cash and jewelry in July.

According to several witnesses police, say were in the apartment, Sims used meth in the apartment on West Gore then tried to start a fight between the victim and another man there, though the two said they had no problem with each other.

They say Sims pulled a revolver from his waistband, took the shells out then put one back in, spun the cylinder, pointed it at Hyde and squeezed the trigger.

They say the others then tried to leave quickly, as Sims again spun the cylinder and fired.

This time the gun fired and Hyde was struck in the chest as he was leaving the room.

Witnesses say Sims and another helped Hyde into a car and he was driven to the hospital where he died.