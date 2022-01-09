Arrow Event Center Trade Days brings local businesses together

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — All around Texoma, you can support so many local businesses by stopping at one of the many trade days, like one getting its start in Iowa Park.

The Arrow Event Center Trade Days on Rifle Range Road offer up a lot of options, from salsa to local art to clothes and everything else.

“The things you find here, you’re not going to find them on Amazon, you’re not going to find them in the stores here locally,” Christy Mays of CNR Creations said.

One of the newest trade days in Texoma, at the Arrow Event Center, is seeing its fair share of vendors.

“These are things people have treasured, they’ve worked hard for, and they’re ready to show you and hopefully let you enjoy them too,” Mays said.

The Trade Days also allow those new to the area to show their products and learn more about the community, like vendor Delora Stutzman.

“You know we just moved to Texas, so we have a lot of this stuff we need to get rid of, so it’s nice to have one close to home,” Stutzman said.

The event also draws those traveling from farther away, like Andrew Newell from Fort Worth and his Blazing Beard Tool – seven essential beard tools in one device.

“In January I was looking for an indoor event, you know,” Newell said. “This is an indoor event that kind of caters to businesses like mine, so I thought it’d be a great opportunity, and I’m glad I came out.”

Trade Days also provides another avenue of exposure for local artists.

“We’ve got a lot of history up here, and I like to capture it and keep it,” Shane Banahan of Shane’s Classic Image Photography said. “I think photography is a great way to do that because a lot of the things you see right here and in my pictures, they may not be here in 10, 20, 30 years, and I find a lot of inspiration in it.”

Everyone else in between can also find themselves a booth at Trade Days, putting Nana, with Nana’s Cafe Salsa and Cactus Jelly, front and center.

“This is a special recipe. I love canning; I do it because it’s my hobby, and I love meeting people, so that’s why I come out to these kinds of events,” Diana “Nana” White said. “And it keeps me young, too, because I have a purpose. I have Nana’s Salsa and Cactus Jelly, so I wake up in the morning and make salsa; that’s what I do.”

With music, an inflatable house for the kids and plenty of vendors, Marty Martinez with Marty’s Imports Metal and Wood Art is expecting this to just keep getting bigger.

“This market is growing, and it’s going to get better,” Martinez said. “Y’all come down here, bring antiques, bring new things, make money, make people happy, come over and one of the main things – my motto is to make people smile. If I don’t have it, I can get it for you.”

This event is great for forming relationships and supporting those in the community.

“We love having people come through, even if it’s just they want to look at everything and talk,” Mays said. “If we can educate them on something, that’d be great, but if we could sell something, that’d be even better of course.”

“Support your local artists and vendors and, because you cant find this anywhere else, you can’t find this in big box stores, you’re going to have a one-of-a-kind in your house,” Banahan said.

Be on the lookout for the next Arrow Event Center Trade Days on their Facebook page.