Waylon Buckingham was booked into Wichita County Jail for burglary and arson. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man suspected of arsons in or around Wichita Falls is now charged with two burglaries of Wichita Falls businesses.

Waylon Buckingham, 30, at last check, had two arson charges, two burglary charges, a theft charge and a criminal trespass charge. His current bonds now total just over $570,000.

One burglary charge was for a break-in at China Star Restaurant on April 9. One of Buckingham’s arson charges was for a fire on April 12, which is the date of a fire at that temporarily closed restaurant. Details of that arson charge, however, are not yet released.

At the time of that burglary, the restaurant was closed due to a previous fire. Taken in the burglary were cash and decorative items.

When police served a search warrant on Buckingham’s home on Sand Beach Road on September 19 during the arson investigation, they said they found items reported stolen, including figurines, jade items and other decorative items.

Also found in the home was a lifelike female doll designed for sexual pleasure, missing its head.

On May 2, 2023, DW’s Adult Store manager on Sheppard Access reported a break-in through a shattered front door. She said a lifelike sex doll was missing but the head had fallen off and been left behind.

Police said they also found two trailers while searching the home that were reported stolen from two churches.

Wichita Falls Police and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office reported investigations are ongoing into other possible arsons in recent months, as well as other crimes.