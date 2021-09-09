Arson suspected in recent apartment fires

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fire officials believe that two recent fires at the Waterford Glen Apartments were set intentionally.

A fire Sunday, August 8, that resulted in a total loss with damage estimates of more than $20,000 and a fire Sunday, September 5, that resulted in damage estimates of around $13,000 are believed to have been set intentionally.

No injuries to occupants or fire personnel was reported in either instance.

Fire officials have no suspects at this time and are asking anyone with information to come forward and call (940) 761-7901.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more information.