WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department said an arson investigation is underway after two vans that belong to Red River Hospital caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

According to Jody Ashlock, Assistant Fire Marshal with WFFD, firefighters were notified of a vehicle fire behind Red River Hospital in the 1500 block of 8th Street around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Ashlock said when firefighters arrived on the scene, two vehicles were found with fire showing in the parking lot south of the hospital.

Both vehicles were Ford F350 passenger vans that belonged to the hospital.

According to Ashlock, both vehicles were vacant and had been parked and locked prior to the incident.

Ashlock said one of the vans that was ablaze rolled forward toward the entry of the hospital when the aluminum drive shaft coupling melted.

The hospital sustained no damage, but Ashlock said one of the employee’s vehicles that was parked nearby sustained about $2,000 in damage from heat exposure.

In all, Ashlock said four vehicles were damaged in the incident with an estimated total damage of $30,000.

According to Ashlock, it took about 20 minutes to completely extinguish the two vehicles. No injuries were mentioned to civilians or fire personnel in the accident report.

Ashlock said the fire is suspected to be arson and is under investigation at this time.