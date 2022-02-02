WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends, family members and respected city officials are celebrating an exhibition as part of the Arts Alliances Legends Project which recognizes trailblazers in our community like Charlye Ola Farris.

“It’s not everyday you get to honor a legend that is in your town, from your community,” Ann Arnold-Ogden, Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Alliance of Arts and Culture said.

That legend is none other than Charlye Ola Farris the first African-American woman licensed to practice law in the state of Texas, the first African-American attorney, male or female, in Wichita County, and the first African-American to serve as a judge in the south since reconstruction but for Troy Farris this superwoman is the one he called mom.

“One thing she always instilled in me is you take it as high as you can go and that was kind of her message and just looking at her own life and seeing the obstacles that she had to face coming through has helped me with some of the obstacles i had to face,” Troy Farris said.

Charlye Ola Farris who was born in Wichita Falls in 1929 faced many obstacles due to segregation. For example Midwestern State University wasn’t an option for her, which lead her to go to Prairie View A&M College and attend law school at Howard University, feats that longtime friend Barry Macha said speaks volumes about the kind of woman Farris was.

“Serving as a county judge pro-tem in a court house that was still segregated, all that she endured like not being able to go to bar lunches that were held in local hotels downtowns because blacks weren’t allowed but despite all that she persevered,” Macha said.

Persevered and inspired countless others in the process, something troy says will captivate people for generations to come

“To see her legacy continue for others that never got a chance to meet her will know what a great person, great mother, great lawyer she was,” Troy Farris said.