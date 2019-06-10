Art Battle coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The Wichita Falls Art Association is bringing Art Battle to Wichita Falls, Texas.

Saturday, June 22nd, at The Warehouse, 1401 Lamar St, twelve Wichita Falls area artists will compete across three fast-paced rounds for audience votes and a chance to enter this year’s Art Battle National Tournament.

The audience will circle the competitors in each round, and choose their favorite. After the final round, only one champion will remain.

The competitors are a mix of veteran professional artists and emerging talents who want to share their process and talent with a new audience.

Featured painters include expressive portrait painter Chris Mayfield, impressionist artist known for her Lilly series Vickie Milam-Milligan, abstract realist artist Gaya, and local wildlife painter Jesse Baggett.

Art Battle has been sharing live painting competitions and artistic performances with audiences since 2001.  Wichita Falls joins more than 100 cities on 6 continents and tens of thousands of competitors from Brooklyn to Bangladesh, São Paulo to San Francisco, and many more.

