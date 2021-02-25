Art Council gears up for 24th annual Arts Alive: Home and Garden Festival

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It’s beginning to look a lot like spring! Well sort of, and officials with the Arts Council of Wichita Falls are gearing up to help you get your home and gardens in tip-top shape for the spring season with their 24th Annual Arts Alive: Home and Garden Festival.

This annual event is going to be a little different seeing how they are following CDC guidelines due to the pandemic, so things are going to be spaced out a little more than usual, also tickets are limited to the first 500 people.

Arts Council Development Director Kristen Shiplet said don’t let that stop you from coming out and enjoying all the festivities they’ll have to offer.

Do you find yourself spending more time in your yard than you do inside?

Or maybe you’re just starting to get your hands dirty and want to learn more about gardening? Well, you’re in luck because this weekend the 24th Annual Arts Alive: Home and Garden Festival will be kicking off.

An event that the Wichita Falls Area Arts Council heavily relies on.

“This is our largest fundraiser, the Home and Garden Festival. Every year, this is our premier fundraiser to support our building, to keep the power on, the water going, and still be able to open and provide a warm and friendly atmosphere for our guests,” Shiplet said.

Along with informing and educating those who want to learn more about gardening and not only does it help those looking to grow their knowledge of gardening.

Smith’s Gardentown General Manage Greg Pollock said it helps local businesses as well.

“I think it gets people out there. I mean, we’ve been in business for 72 years and we still have people who don’t know we’re here. So, every year it helps a little bit for other businesses around the area that do home improvement or things like that to get their names out there and people know who they are,” Pollock said.

Something that Shiplet said is what the event is all about.

“It is a place that they can showcase their work, their new trends, people can get inspiration for their homes and their gardens for this new year especially after we’ve been in our homes so much this past year,” Shiplet said.

Not only will you be sprouting new ideas for your home and garden, you’ll be helping to grow local businesses as well.

The Arts Alive: Home and Garden Festival will be kicking off Friday, February 26 with a VIP event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $20 per person.

This weekend, you can catch several local vendors at their booths on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on this event, click here.