WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – More winter weather could be headed to Wichita Falls and Texoma this week as a Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Haskell, Jack, Jefferson, King, Knox, Montague, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young Counties from 6:00 AM CST Monday through Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service areas under this watch could see heavy mixed precipitation of ice, sleet and snow. Ice accumulations could be anywhere from one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch. These conditions could impact travel and cause a few power outages.

Several counties in Texoma are under a Winter Weather Advisory from from 5:00 AM CST Monday to 12:00 PM CST Monday. The counties under the advisory include Childress, Comanche, Cottle, Cotton, Hardeman, Harmon, Haskell, Jackson, King, Kiowa, Stephens, Stonewall, Throckmorton and Tillman. A light glaze of ice accumulation is possible.

MONDAY:

In the morning there is a 20% chace of freezing rain and sleet before 11 a.m. then a slight chance of freezing rain between 11 a.m. and noon. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 27 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph. Some thunder might be possible according to the National Weather Service. The low for Monday, January 30, 2023 is expected to be 24.

Please travel with caution on your Monday morning commute.

TUESDAY:

With a 60% chance of precipitation freezing rain likely before 9 a.m., then freezing rain and sleet likely between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to The National Weather Service. After 3 p.m. there is a slight chance of freezing rain. It will be cloudy, with a high near 30 with wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

As we head into the evening hours on January 31, 2023 precipitation chances will decrease to 40% and lows are expected to reach 25

Hazardous travel and road conditions will be possible, especially during the overnight hours and morning commute times.

WEDNESDAY:

As we head into Wednesday, Februrary 1, 2023, we will see our biggest change of precipitation as chances increase to 80%, however, wintery precipitation is only expected in the morning as temps warm up past freezing to 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely to continue into Wednesday night with tempuratures reaching a low 32 degrees.

National Weather Service Snowfall & Ice Accumulation Forecast Graphics

(***Subject to Change***)

There is a 15-25% chance for light freezing rain and/or sleet on Monday morning across western north Texas through southwest and westcentral Oklahoma. The timing would be from sunrise through noontime. Photo Credit: National Weather Service.

Winter Precipitation Chances for Monday January 30, 2023, between Noon and 6 pm for Wichita Falls, Texoma, and parts of Oklahoma. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Chances will be higher on Tuesday for a wintry mix across our area by sunrise. Along and north of I-40 may see snow or sleet changing to snow, while the remainder of our Oklahoma and north Texas counties are likely to see a mix of freezing rain and/or sleet. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Chances of snow, sleet, and freezing rain for January 31, 2023 in Wichita Falls, Texoma, and parts of Oklahoma. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Total Sleet Accumulation expected from 6 am Monday until 6 am Thursday, January 30 thourgh Februrary 2, 2023 for Wichita Falls, Texoma, and parts of Oklahoma. Photo Credit: National Weather Service,

Total ice Accumulation expected from 6 am Monday until 6 am Thursday, January 30 thourgh Februrary 2, 2023 for Wichita Falls, Texoma, and parts of Oklahoma. Photo Credit: National Weather Service,

Additional Weather Information: